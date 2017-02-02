Meeting on Ineos road closure plan

Petrochemical giant Ineos will have to wait until March to find out if its plans to close a public road will get the go ahead.

The planning application to close off the section of Grangemouth’s A904 Bo’ness Road between the Inchyra roundabout and the River Avon bridge, which runs through the heart of the firm’s petrochemical complex, and erect a security facility has been classed as a national development.

This means Falkirk Council must hold a pre-determination hearing before it can decide to grant or refuse planning permission. This will allow Ineos to make representations to be heard by councillors before a decision is taken.

The council stated the hearing will take place in March and the application will then be considered at a meeting of the full council at a later date, when all councillors will have the opportunity to decide if planning permission should be granted or not.