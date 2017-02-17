Marjory retires from royal appointment

The Lord Lieutenant of Falkirk and Stirling officially retired yesterday (Wednesday) from the post she was appointed to by HM the Queen 12 years ago.

A special reception took place last week for Marjory McLachlan to mark her retirement from the role and a number of guests, including Falkirk Provost Pat Reid, gathered in Stirling to celebrate her career.

Marjory McLachlan has rubbed shoulders with the great and the good of Scottish politics during her 12-year career

Appointed in 2005, Mrs McLachlan was Her Majesty’s representative in the area and helped arrange all visits by the royal family to the area, including the Queen’s opening of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in 2011.

She participated in civic, voluntary and social activities on the Queen’s behalf, presented certain honours, medals and awards and ensured Her Majesty’s private office was kept informed about local issues.

Mrs McLachlan, who is married to Colin and has two daughters and four grandchildren, was also called upon to liaise with local units of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army, Royal Air Force and their associated cadet forces during her service.

The Queen has now appointed former Deputy Lieutenant Alan Simpson OBE to be the new Lord Lieutenant for Falkirk and Stirling and he officially took up the role this week.