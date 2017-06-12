Mariner’s Day cheers for Queen Mia

Cheering crowds greeted this year’s Mariner’s Day queen Mia Dornan and her retinue as they made their way through the streets of Camelon.

Saturday started off damp, but by the time the crowning ceremony went ahead in the Stirling Road playing fields the sun was peeking out from behind the crowds.

The St Francis pupil, who lives in Windsor Road, Bantaskine, was crowned by Mrs Sheena Brown, an active member of Camelon Parish Church who is also involved in the community charity shop.

Pupils from St Francis, Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, and Bantaskin Primary Schools rode on floats and walked in the impressive parade which was led by Camelon and District Pipe Band.

The queen-elect’s car had a guard of honour from 1st Camelon Boys’ Brigade.

Entertainers also walked the route from Lock 16 to the crowning ceremony, with many of the musicians stopping to serenade the residents of Dorrator Court sheltered housing complex.

Taking part in the traditional Ceremony of the Keys was John O’Connor senior, who handed over the ‘keys’ for Camelon to Provost Tom Coleman.

The full retinue was: Dowager Queen – Jennifer Cooke; Queen – Mia Dornan; Champion – Kacper Pic; Ladies-in-waiting – Kaley Rennie, Paula Soje; Maids of Honour – Holly Milree, Lyla Grey; Herald – Stuart Wright; Page boys – Leon Boslem, Alfie Taylor; Mariner boys – Cooper Yuile, Ethan Vincent; Flower girls – Aime Dowell, Olivia Beattie; Fairies – Isla Malcolm, Summer-Marie Laing, Lacey Wright, Briahna Carr-Gillespie, Maddison Drummond, Hannah Wishart, Jessie Gallacher, Tiaami McDonald.