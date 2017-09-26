Man suffers serious injuries after town centre collision

A busy road in Falkirk town centre was closed off today following a serious collision between a car and pedestrian.

The incident happened at around 3pm outside The Railway Tavern pub in Grahams Road.

The scene after the collision in Grahams Road. Picture: Michael Gillen

The victim, in his thirties, was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a metallic grey Vauxhall Astra.

A pair of spectacles lay on the smashed windscreen as a police cordon closed the road off from the roundabout at Meeks Road to the one at the bottom of Vicar Street.

Witnesses say they heard a loud bang and “screeching” brakes, before the shaken occupants of the car were driven away by police.

The police cordon was taken away at around 4.15pm and the road is now open again.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to Grahams Road in Falkirk around 3pm on Tuesday, September 26 following a report that a pedestrian had been in collision with a car.

“A man in his thirties has been taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Road Policing on 101, quoting incident number 2066 of September 26.