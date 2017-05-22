Man remanded for attempted abduction of two girls

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted abduction of two young girls.

John Bermingham from Falkirk has been charged with two counts of attempted abduction and one of assault to injury.

Mr Bermingham is also facing two charges of breaching a sexual offences prevention order and an interim sexual offences prevention order during an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

The alleged offences took place on Friday at around 4.50pm at a park in Hallglen near Glenburn Road following calls to police from members of the public regarding a disturbance.

Mr Bermingham made no plea and was remanded in custody until his next appearance, anticipated to be within eight days.