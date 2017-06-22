Man exposes himself on nature trail

A naked man jumped out of the tress and performed a sex act on himself in front of two women on a walking route to the Kelpies.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at around 3.25pm on a popular path in Langlees Community Woodland where the Love and Kisses sculpture sits.

The shocked friends were making their way home after a visit to the Kelpies when the naked deviant “came at” them from the trees after whistling to get their attention.

One of the women said: “My friend and I had walked to the Kelpies. We stopped for a coffee and chose to walk back the Love and Kisses route, but on the walk a naked man performing a sex act on himself came out at us from the trees. He whistled to get our attention.

“I have never been so frightened in all my life. We ran and stopped a young girl walking her dog from going any further.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating following a public indecency in Falkirk.

“The incident happened around 3.25pm on Wednesday, June 21 in the woods near to the Kelpies. Two women were walking in the area when a man approached and exposed himself to the pair.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace this male and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.