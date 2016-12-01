Man dies after being struck by train

Transport police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train near Linlithgow.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service but the man had died.

The BTP say they are now working to identify the man and inform his next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Scotrail says services are returning to normal but some may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A BTP spokesperson said: “We were called to Linlithgow in West Lothian at 12.08pm today to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers attended along with the ambulance service but sadly the person had died.

“We are now working to identify them and inform their next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”