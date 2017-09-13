Man charged with town centre knife incident

A 45-year-old man has been charged with a string of serious offences after being arrested for brandishing a blade in public.
Muzamal Tufail from Falkirk was detained by police following reports of a man with a large knife walking in Melvilles Street on Monday at around noon.
He has been charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, four counts of brandishing a blade in public, carrying an offensive weapon, having an air weapon without a licence, producing a controlled drug and being concerned in the supplying of drugs.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday). He made no plea and released on bail.
