Man arrested for senseless car damages

A man in his mid-forties has been charged with puncturing car tyres with tacks.

Police appealed for information on the incident back in June following the senseless vandalism to 11 vehicles in Ewing Way, Kinnaird, Larbert when tacks were placed on the road resulting in the burst tyres.

As a result of information from the local community, a man has now been charged with the crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 46-year-old man is now the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in relation to the vandalism of 11 cars in this estate.

“All the owners of the damaged vehicles will be contacted shortly by PC Wetton to confirm this information. Thanks again for all your help, partnership working gets things done.”