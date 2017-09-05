Man arrested for back garden assault

Police have arrested a 31-year-old in connection with a serious assault in a garden.

The incident took place at an address in Langlees Street, Falkirk at around 9.40pm on Sunday when a 64-year-old man, who was in his back garden, suffered a serious leg injury which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Tuesday). He has also been charged with a disorder offence.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation following an appeal for information.