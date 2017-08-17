Man appears in court in connection with assault and robbery

Have your say

A 31-year-old man has appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a man and stealing his car.

James Shade McGarva from Falkirk has been charged with assault and robbery following an incident in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill on Tuesday at around 5.50pm when a driver was allegedly assaulted by two men and had his car stolen.

The car was later found in Carron on fire.

McGarva made no plea and was remanded in custody until his next hearing, expected to be within eight days.

Police are still conducting inquiries in order to trace a second man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident number 3254 of August 15, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.