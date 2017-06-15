Major development for funeral director

Thomas Cuthell and Sons, the longest established independent funeral director in the district, is planning a major development and expansion of its Falkirk funeral home.

A purpose built mortuary and embalming theatre at its Hope Street premises will reassure relatives their loved ones are cared for to the highest possible standard ahead of the funeral.

Director Paul Cuthell who, with his sister Michelle and their cousin, Alistair, represent the fourth generation of the family to run the business founded by their great-grandfather in 1905, said: “While we also have funeral homes in Bo’ness, Grangemouth and Denny we see Falkirk as the company headquarters and this investment to install these state-of-the-art facilities reflects that.

“The deceased will be looked after here until the arrangements are made and can then be taken to either one of our other funeral homes, which all have their own chapel, or the family home for the service before the funeral. The development takes us where we want to be. With funerals taking longer to arrange, we see this as an integral part of providing the very best care.”

As members of the National Association of Funeral Directors of which Paul is a past president, the highest possible professional standard of service is what Thomas Cuthell and Sons constantly aim to achieve.

Over the years the family firm has also supported the communities it serves by funding bowling clubs, gala days and other events.