M80 slip road to close overnight on Wednesday

Essential carriageway repair works are to be carried out on the M80 on Wednesday night.

The M80 Junction 5 Auchenkilns southbound off slip will be closed overnight from 10pm, with signed diversion routes in operation.

Work will be completed on the southbound slip road by 6am when it will be reopened.

While work is being carried out on the Auchenkilns southbound off slip traffic will be diverted via M73 Junction 3 Mollinsburn.

There will be no restrictions to daytime traffic outwith these times.

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Limited General Manager, said: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced to minimise delays to motorists.

“We would however encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance where possible.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.

The works are being carried out by BEAR Scotland Ltd. on behalf of Highway Management (Scotland) Limited. Works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council and Police Scotland.