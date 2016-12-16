Lower bus fare plea

An MSP has called on travel firm First to cut Bo’ness travellers a break this Christmas and lower bus fares.

Earlier this year First introduced a new fare pricing scheme offering passengers in the Falkirk area cut price zonal day and weekly tickets, but did not include Bo’ness routes in the reductions.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald is encouraging First to reconsider its decision and include Bo’ness in the cheaper fares to help families save a little money.

He said: “Not only would this be beneficial to the town of Bo’ness, but First Bus would likely see their passenger numbers rise, and the shops and businesses in the towns outwith would see a rise in footfall, making an altogether positive impact on the local economy. One simple gift to the good people of Bo’ness would certainly give First Bus another chance at being on the public’s nice list this Christmas.

A First Scotland East spokesperson said: “First Scotland East has already extended its cut-price package for thousands of customers to encourage more people on to public transport. We are continuing to monitor uptake and review our fares structure across the entire Falkirk zonal area.

“In keeping with the season of goodwill, we have just launched a festive Family Day Ticket, which provides a family of four with unlimited travel across the entire First Scotland East network for just £10 and we hope customers will make the most of this great offer.”