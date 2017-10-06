Lottery cash for community

Four community projects in the Falkirk area were celebrating after sharing in £737,000 of funding from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

The quartet of vital initiatives are just some of the 98 groups sharing in the windfall across the country.

Belmont Tower Residents Social Club coined in £9,323 to help it provide a 12-month programme of activities for the benefit of the older residents of the Falkirk tower block, while Central Carers Association Falkirk got £10,000 to allow it to continue to provide support and resources for carers of all ages.

Falkirk Family Support Community Interest Company also received £10,000 to help it provide an even greater range of support services and community activities for local people and Square Peg SCIO’s mission to provide creative opportunities for young people aged 5 to 25 with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will be assisted with the £9990 it received.

An Awards for All Scotland spokesperson said: “This is money reaching into communities across Scotland making a real difference to the people who live there. Each of these groups are fantastic examples of the range of projects that this small grants programme can fund.

“It’s also clear even the smallest amounts of money can make a big difference.”

Visit www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/scotland for more.