Lost World thrills fans

A fantastic double bill of outdoor theatre thrilled the public at two venues in Falkirk at the weekend.

Firstly, on Friday, July 21, theatre company Illyria presented an amazing production of Arther Conan Doyle’s ‘‘The Lost World’’ which wowed spectators at The Helix.

Complete with a giant dinosaur and pterodactyls, there was plenty of drama afoot in the shadow of The Kelpies.

This was followed by another superb offering – of William Shakespeare’s ‘‘Comedy of Errors’’ – at Callendar Park on Sunday, July 23.

As these picture show, the events proved ‘‘larger than life’’ and a great way to enjoy the summer holidays.

There was drama aplenty and the ambitious productions also offered an opportunity for the audiences to get interact with the actors, ensuring a fun experience.