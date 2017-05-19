Looking forward to Mariners Day

Star of this year’s Mariners Day will be Queen-elect Mia Dornan.

The St Francis Primary pupil lives in Windsor Road, Bantaskine and is looking forward to her big day.

Performing this year’s crowning will be Mrs Sheena Brown. An active member of Camelon Parish Church she is also involved in the community charity shop.

Mariners Day 2017 takes place on Saturday, June 10. The annual parade will leave from Lock 16 before making its way to Stirling Road playing fields for the crowning.

There are 22 children in this year’s retinue – 16 girls and six boys. Their roles include Lady in Waiting, Maids of Honour, Champion, Mariner Boys and Fairies.

Taking part in the Ceremony of the Keys will be John O’Connor senior. It will see him hand over the ‘keys’ for Camelon to the Provost of Falkirk.

The Mariners Day programme will give a full list of all the retinue, including where there arches can be found on the eve of the festivities and the big day itself. Unfortunately, the address of Lady in Waiting Paula Soje got missed out. Her arch will be at 16 Clyde Street, Camelon and the organisers apologise for this slip up.