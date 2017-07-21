Looking forward to Airth Highland Games

Airth Highland Games takes place tomorrow and organisers are hoping the sun will shine.

This year’s event is the 146th to be organised. The event was first held in 1871 and now takes place on the fourth Saturday in July.

In 2016 over 2000 people from all over the world headed to North Green park as competitors and spectators to enjoy the competitions and the fun.

This year’s Chieftain of the games is Jim Sneddon, manager of William Scott’s funeral services in Falkirk. As well as his company being a sponsor, he has a connection with the village as his dad was a postie in Airth for over 40 years.

There will highland dancing, piping, heavy and track events, but probably the most famous is the Smiddy Stane Carry – current record is 17 metres.

The event runs from 9am till 6pm but the Chieftain’s parade through the village is at 12.30pm with the official opening at 1pm. The prizegiving is 5pm.