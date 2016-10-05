Long serving Scouts recognised

Awards for long service and hard work were presented at the Falkirk District Scouts annual general meeting earlier this month.

Pictured from left are: Ann Gilchrist, Falkirk District Commissioner; Tony Denny (10-year service award); George McFarlane (award for merit for at least 10 years outstanding service); Michael Foreman (five-year service award); Katherine Jamieson (chief scout’s commendation award); Leonard Jamieson (Forth Regional Commissioner); Christopher Campbell (explorer belt award); Lance McCaffrey (chief scout’s commendation award).

Frank Fotheringham also received his 40-year service award.

Congratulations to all.