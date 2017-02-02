Long service awards for NHS staff

Around 120 NHS Forth Valley staff, with a total of 3070 years service, received awards after achieving 20, 30 and 40 years service.

These staff were invited to attend a special award ceremony on Friday to celebrate their long careers.

The event was hosted by the NHS Forth Valley Chairman Alex Linkston and Chief Executive Jane Grant at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and each member of staff received a specially designed certificate and pin badge.

A series of videos were made to give examples of staff with 40, 30 and 20 years service.

The 40-year-award showed General Manager for the Medical Directorate Ian Aitken. Ian has spent all his working life in Forth Valley, starting as a nursing assistant in the former Royal Scottish National Hospital in Larbert, a site now occupied by Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The video highlighting 30 years featured Dr Isabel Scougal, NHS Forth Valley Consultant Physician in Ageing and Health, who works between Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Falkirk Community Hospital.

The 20-year-award video focused on Hannah Miller, senior pharmacy technician who works at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Jane Grant said: “The staff who attended this year’s ceremony came from many different backgrounds and it was fascinating to listen to their stories and hear about some of the changes they had witnessed during their long NHS careers.”

Chairman Alex Linkston said: “It was a great pleasure and a privilege to present awards to staff and to have the opportunity to personally thank them for the contribution they have made during their long and dedicated service.”

Nine staff had notched up 40 years service, 55 had served 30 years, and 53 had worked in the NHS for 20 years.