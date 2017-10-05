Lollipop lady completes her final patrol

Pupils and teachers said “cheerio” to a VIP last Friday.

The weekly assembly at Shieldhill Primary was extra special when everyone gathered to mark the retirement of lollipop lady Janice Swales after nearly 25 years of making sure the youngsters crossed the road on their way in and out of school safely.

Janice was presented with flowers and a cheque by head teacher Robyn Wisbey on behalf of the school community.

She said: “Janice was a very popular part of the school and is a very well known and respected part of the village community.

“Over her career she has looked after hundreds of our pupils and probably many of their parents when they were here too.

“She will certainly be missed, but after 24 years and nine months here, we all wish her a happy and long retirement. She deserves to put her feet up.”