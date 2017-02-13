Little Flo loses her cancer battle

A toddler whose plight touched hearts as she battled cancer has died.

Two-year-old Florence Jackson was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in December 2015.

Family and friends launched massive fundraising efforts to fly her to the United States for potentially life-saving treatment.

But sadly she died in the early hours of Saturday just days after £250,000 was raised to send her to New York.

A fundraiser planned for tomorrow (Friday) in Camelon Labour Club will still go ahead.

Organisers Scott and Jude Brown have been friends with Florence’s parents, Rod and Carolyn, for years – Rod was best man at their wedding in Airth Castle and Flo’s big sister Charlotte was the flowergirl.

They were determined to do something to help the fundraising effort for the family, who live in Kent, and organised the pub quiz and other activities to help with the cash needed for what they hoped would be the tot’s lifesaving trip.

Sadly Jude revealed today that the youngster had died.

She said: “Unfortunately Flo’s health deteriorated rapidly last week and in the early hours of Saturday morning she passed away peacefully surrounded by Rod, Carolyn and Charlotte.

“We are all devastated. We have decided to go ahead with the fundraiser on Friday in Flo’s memory and the funds raised will either help the family with any inevitable costs or be put to help other children in a similar position which will be Flo’s legacy.

“Flo certainly touched the hearts of many.”

The little girl’s journey had been recorded on her Facebook page.

But posting on Saturday, her family wrote: “Florence sadly lost her fight with cancer at 1am this morning, she was such a brave beautiful girl who fought so hard.

“Unfortunately neuroblastoma has won she has left a huge hole in our hearts that will never be filled, but at least she is at peace and the cancer is no longer killing her RIP Flo Flo 10.07.14 - 11.02.17 R, C and C xxx”