Little Eve is leader of the band

She may be small in stature but what Eve Llewellyn lacks in inches she more than makes up for in style and presence.

The ten-year-old is the drum major with Camelon and District Pipe Band, proudly marching at the head of the pipers and drummers in parades and competitions.

Already she has picked up a number of prizes and is hoping for more at tomorrow’s Scottish Pipe Band Championships taking place in Dumbarton and the World Championships in Glasgow a fortnight later.

At the European Championships at Forres in June, Eve came fourth in the juvenile class against a host of competitors all several years older than her.

At Markinch earlier in June she took a first for her drum major skills, while last weekend at Burntisland Highland Games she came second, beaten only by the current world champion who is eight years older.

Eve is following in the footsteps of her two brothers, Rhys (15) and Oliver (13), who are also both band members – but when performing, they have to follow her lead as she marches smartly at the front.

Speaking from the family home in Laurel Place, Bonnybridge, proud mum Shelley explained how the family had got involved with the pipe band.

She said: “Rhys was involved with the Scottish traditional music initiative and was learning the chanter.

“When that project ended we were looking for something else and found out about the Camelon band. He started going along and the other two would often be there watching during rehearsals.

“Oliver started to play the snare drum but Eve was too small for an instrument. However, she was asked about being drum major and decided to give it a go.”

Now the youngster, who next month will be going into P6 at Antonine Primary School, practises twice a week with the band, and daily at home as well as competing most weekends.

Shelley, who along with husband Robbie, follows their family at all the competitions, laughed: “We have very understanding neighbours.”

Eve said: “I’m happy doing something that I really enjoy. I hope to carry on doing it for a long time.”

Her band tutor Donna Flood said: “Eve is an absolute pleasure to teach as she is so hard working and dedicated.

“Coming fourth in the European championships shows all the hard work she puts in and at only ten years old, it is a huge achievement.”

Camelon and District Pipe Band will be competing tomorrow, along with Denny and Dunipace Gleneagles.

It will also be a big day for Wallacestone and District Pipe Band which is hoping that a good day at the Scottish Championships and the Worlds could see them lift the iconic Champion of Champions title for 2017.

The band is celebrating its 130th anniversary and to take such an accolade would be the “icing on the cake”.