Little Cole getting his own boutique

A new boutique is due to open to raise money to renovate the home of a severely disabled boy so he can live life more comfortably.

The Cruse family from Denny is on a DIY SOS mission to build an extension to their home for a downstairs bedroom to cater for the needs of youngest son Cole (5) who suffers from brain abnormalities.

The hard-working family started The Helping Little Cole Fund in a bid to raise the £45,000 required to turn their home into a sanctuary that will improve Cole’s quality of life.

So far, thanks to an extraordinary response from friends and members of communities across the district, just under £30,000 has been raised leaving more work to be done.

The latest fundraising opportunity is a unique boutique is in the Base Muay Thai Gym behind the Cotton House restaurant in Glasgow Road, Longcroft, which will stock a range of new fashion items for men, woman and children as well as a pre-loved section featuring books, clothes, household goods and toys.

Mum Leann (35) said: “On That Trend will be stocking Cole’s Boutique with the new items and donate a percentage to the Cole fund, but the pre-loved part of the shop will be kindly donated by the public and anything made from that section will be going directly to Cole’s fund.

“We have had such an amazing response to our campaign so far and we are so grateful for everything people have kindly done for our family. To stock the pre-loved section, we are looking for donations and we will be happy to collect stuff we can sell on to raise funds.”

A fun day to open the shop in Glasgow Road is taking place on Saturday from noon-7pm.

To donate to Cole’s fund call Leann on 07703 669 799, eamil leanncruse@aol.co.uk, visit the Helping Little Cole Fund Facebook page or donate online at www.gofundme.com/helpinglittlecole.

Young Cara Edmondson from Falkirk is helping the cause next week when she gets her lovely locks cut off. Cara (10) is donating her hair to the Littlle Princess Trust and giving the money she raises to Cole’s fund.

Mum Kelly Gray said: “We were looking for ways to help the Little Cole fund and Cara came up with the idea of getting her hair cut herself.

“I’m very proud of the compassion she is showing at such a young age and she is really excited about it.”