Lions Club can be a roaring success

People from all section of the community are being urged to get behind a new group being launched in the area.

Although Lions Clubs have been running since 1917, until now there hasn’t been a group for Falkirk & District.

But that could all be about to change after an open meeting for prospective members which took place yesterday, in the Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk.

According to the organisers, Lions Clubs members are male and female, of all ages and from all backgrounds and walks of life, who are “bound together by a common desire to help the less fortunate and make a difference in the community in which they live”.

Lions Club international is the largest community volunteer organisation in the world, with over 47,000 clubs each making its own decisions on how to serve its community.

Membership co-ordinator Chris Southworth said: “There are Lions Clubs helping their communities across Scotland, from Aberdeen to Dumfries and from Edinburgh to Oban, but there is not one in the Falkirk area, which is something we aim to address by forming the new club.”

Local Lions member Bill Fraser said: “We had a stall at Eid in the Park recently and this last weekend were in the Howgate shopping centre. From these and other contacts we know there is an interest in forming a Lions Club in the Falkirk area.”

Founder Melvin Jones always believed “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else”. Now those in the organisation he began are urging Falkirk people to join their work and make a difference.

For further information call Bill Fraser on 07753 963415 or Chris Southworth on 07775 445778. You can also email falkirklions@aol.co.uk or check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/falkirklions.