Linlithgow MP among those hit by cyber attack

Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP Martyn Day has sent constituents an emergency social media message after a cyber attack at Westminster.

The weekend attack has been described as “sustained and determined”, and the worst case of hacking so far experienced at Westminster.

It means that along with many others Mr Day may not be able access his office phone or email- connected to a Parliamentary system - until some time next week.

Various accounts report officials were forced to lock politicians out of their email accounts in a bid to minimise the damage.

Mr Day said: “Full details are yet to be ascertained, but reports of Ministers’ and MPs’ passwords being sold online is certainly disconcerting.

“We will know more over the coming days. Consequently the Parliamentary system is completely down for all email activity and remote access outwith the Westminster estate itself.”

He added: “Any constituents with urgent enquiries should therefore call me on 01506 243959 or email me directly on mail@martynday.scot in the meantime.

”I will I’ll be checking with the Parliamentary authorities regarding the security of constituents’ personal data upon my return to Parliament next week, and will update everyone as soon as we establish the situation.”