Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Bainsford

A defibrillator that is used to save the lives of people who suffer from heart attacks in the street has been stolen from a community centre.

The device, which can only be used in an emergency situation when a person has no pulse, was taken from its cabinet on a wall at Bainsford Community Centre at the top of David’s Loan sometime between June 2 and 5.

Police say it could put lives at risk if not returned.

A spokesperson said: “This valued piece of equipment has recently been used in other areas of Forth Valley saving lives and police are keen to locate and return.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the device is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting PS-20170605-0869 or CF0077740617.