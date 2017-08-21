Licensing forum needs new members

The council is looking for members of the public to join its Licensing Forum which makes decisions on alcohol licences for the likes of pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Shaping policies that affect licensing decisions is the main function of the Falkirk Council forum and volunteers are needed to sit on the panel and help with the process.

The forum supports the Licensing Board in making recommendations and offers suggestions on a wide range of issues connected with licensing, gathering evidence from a range of sources to support their views.

Volunteers aged over 16 are welcome to apply if you have an interest in licensing and wish to act in the best interest of local communities.

The forum is currently made up from a cross-section of interested individuals including police, educational, health and social workers, young people, license trade representatives and members of the public.

Councillor James Kerr, convener of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board, said: “The forum works closely with the board to make our decisions better informed.

“Ideally we want to see many different views represented and we look forward to working with the forum over the next four years.”

The Licensing Forum meets four times per year and training will be offered to new members.

Anyone interested should visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/licensingmembership or call 01324 506118. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 1.