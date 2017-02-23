Liam will scale new heights for cancer cause

A nine-year-old boy is going to great lengths – and heights – to raise cash for a good cause in the name of his beloved granny.

Liam Sherry, from Banknock, is planning to scale 1345 metre high Ben Nevis this summer and hopes to make thousands of pounds for the Driving Force charity.

The Bankier Primary School pupil is no stranger to Scotland’s rugged landscape, having claimed 14 Munros so far. The persistent P4 has been begging his dad Alan to take him up Ben Nevis and earlier this year he finally agreed.

Mum Lisa said: “Liam told us he wanted to climb it for a charity for his Nana’s cancer. We were totally humbled that a wee boy would want to do something like this.”

Lisa’s mum Elizabeth was diagnosed with secondary bone cancer in December and she is currently getting palliative treatment to help ease her pain.

She is able to travel for her treatments thanks to the Driving Force charity, which takes cancer patients registered with a GP in Bonnybridge or Denny to hospital appointments free of charge.

Lisa said: “They are a fantastic charity who save people any stress over hospital travelling and parking. We told Liam about Driving Force and he chose that as his charity. I was so proud of him I agreed to climb Ben Nevis with him.”

Liam , who has already raised over £1000, will be joined by his parents, his grandfathers William and Alex and his uncle David on his climb.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisa-Sherry for more information.