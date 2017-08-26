Liam is a real-life Driving Force

Adverse weather couldn’t stop a determined youngster from leading a team up the UK’s highest mountain for his beloved nana.

Liam Sherry from Banknock organised the gruelling trek up Ben Nevis to raise money for The Driving Force – a health charity which supported his gran Elizabeth when she was diagnosed with secondary bone cancer.

His team, which raised a massive £4360, included mum and dad Lisa and Alan, papa William, uncle David and close family friends Davie Seath, James Boyle and Debbie and Adam Anderson.

It took them a total of eight hours 50 minutes to reach the 1345-metre summit and return to base and it rained for much of that time, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the determined climbers.

Proud mum Lisa said: “The weather was terrible and it rained for five hours solid. It was an amazing day and everyone took great care of Liam and kept him going. He was absolutely amazing and climbed it without a moan.”

There was a surprise welcoming party for Liam when he completed the journey as his nana was waiting to give him a big hug and a signed ball from Celtic FC players. Also there to greet him was his auntie Katy and partner David, younger sister Katy (8) and cousin Daniel.

Liam (9), who has now climbed 21 Munros, said: “I was really tired afterwards but Ben Nevis is my favourite Munro so far. I wanted to do it for The Driving Force because they helped my nana.”

The Driving Force takes anyone who has cancer or on dialysis and is registered with a GP in Bonnybridge, Denny or Banknock to hospital appointments for free.

Founder and secretary Dr Bridget McAllister said: “We are very grateful to Liam for all the money he raised and for getting so many of his family and friends to accompany and sponsor him. The support of local people really means a lot to us and gives us a lot of encouragement.

“We are very keen that as many people as possible benefit from the service and the publicity that Liam has generated is much appreciated.

“The service is free and family and friends can accompany the person to hospital visits. We also can take visitors to see them if they are admitted to hospital or the hospice.”

For more information visit bdthedrivingforce.org.uk.

Liam’s mum Lisa added: “My mum used Driving Force to take her to the Beatson for her palliative radiotherapy. It is a fantastic charity and they helped us so much.

“We thank everyone that gave a donation helping to raise a fantastic amount. We especially want to say a massive thanks to everyone for their support with the training leading up to the day and to everyone who came and helped us achieve Liam’s goal.”