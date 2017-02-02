Let’s give Darren the power!

A Falkirk charity is backing an appeal to help a local teenager live as normal a life as possible.

Darren Anderson has cerebral palsy which has resulted in him being unable to walk or talk but, like all 18-year-olds, he wants to be able to get out and about.

A power pack for his manual wheelchair would amake it easier for him to take part in activities and attend college.

Now an appeal has been launched to raise the £1200 needed to buy the device. Already there is £378 in the kitty and charity Newlife is looking for support to help raise the balance.

Darren lives at home in Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, with mum Margaret Anderson and stepdad Ian Easton.

As he is now 18, he now comes under the remit adult services, meaning he will only have the support of one carer going foward.

Managing Darren in his current wheelchair would be extremely difficult for someone on their own but a power pack wuld make all the difference, which is why the family approached Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children for help in funding the equipment.

Margaret said: “Darren has to have a carer with him at all times as he has no awareness of danger but it’s difficult for them to push him in the wheelchair on their own as it’s so heavy and difficult to manoeuvre.

“Without the power pack Darren is really limited in what he can do.

“If we could get one it would make it is easier for him to be taken outside so he could do different things and not just be stuck at home all the time.

“We need donors and fundraisers who want to really make a difference, helping us transform Darren’s everyday life.”

To find out how you can support Darren, log on to www.newlifecharity.co.uk/falkirk. Alternatively, you can contact the Newlife county liaison team on 01543 431 444 or email local@newlifecharity.co.uk.

Newlife guarantees 100 per cent of money donated or fundraised in Falkirk will be used to help children with disabilities and terminal illness in the district.

Any money raised surplus to requirements for Darren will be used to help other local children as he is one of five children in the area with equipment needs. It would cost £10,453 to meet their requirements.