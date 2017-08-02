Lessons in self defence from blind tutor

Have your say

A martial arts instructor who is registered blind is offering a new course to give vulnerable people the skills and confidence to defend themselves.

The eight-week course has been developed for partially sighted people and those with no martial arts experience.

It will run at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Camelon, from August 4.

Instructor David Black said: “I have trained in a number of ‘blind friendly’ martial arts having been attacked myself on a number of occasions.

“However, in the real world all the fancy moves go out of the window and you need simple techniques to create space, attract attention or simply get away.

“I’ve found there are no really ‘blind friendly’ martial arts but you can have a go at a variety of things and find something that works for you.”

The course costs £20. Email sensory@forthvalleysensorycentre.org or call 01324 590 888.