Leo writes off competition

Bantaskin Primary’s P3K class welcomed some special guests as part of the school’s Health Week celebrations earlier this month.

Pupil Leo Friel (7) had won a visit from the Glasgow Warriors rugby team to the Falkirk school in a competition run by leading law firm Harper Macleod, a sponsor of the Warriors.

Leo and his classmates enjoyed some great rugby games and advice from the Warriors and Scotland star Pat MacArthur, community coach Stuart Lewis and, of course, club mascot Clyde the Coo.

The pupils also got to ask Pat some great questions, including what he had for breakfast (eggs), who his biggest rivals were (Edinburgh), his toughest opponents (Saracens) and if he got nervous before his first game for the Warriors (“yes but you get used to it!”).