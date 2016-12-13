Last posting dates for Christmas

Royal Mail is reminding people of the last posting dates for their Christmas cards with a special postmark. The launch of the postmark marks just eight days until the last posting date for First Class mail – Wednesday, December 21.

Royal Mail has been planning its festive operations since April and is preparing to handle millions of items a day in the run up to the big day.

As Christmas Day fast approaches, the postmark acts as another reminder for consumers to put their presents and cards in the post in enough time for them to arrive before the big day.

The recommended last posting dates for UK Christmas delivery are: Second Class – Tuesday, December 20; First Class - Wednesday, December 21; Special Delivery – Thursday, December 22; Special Delivery Guaranteed – Friday, December 23.

The special postmark will be applied to UK stamped mail from today (Tuesday, December 13). It will say: “It’s Christmas time! Last posting dates, First class: 21 December, Second class: 20 December.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail, said: “We don’t want there to be any disappointed faces on Christmas morning, so we are urging consumers to remember the last posting dates and get their presents and cards in the post early.”