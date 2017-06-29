Last muster at castle for the Argylls

Over 140 veterans of The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and their families will gather in Stirling this weekend to commemorate the Borneo and Aden campaigns of 50 years ago.

Co-ordinating the reunion is Major Jim Bain MBE of the Grangemouth Branch of The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association, a veteran of the Aden conflict.

He said: “Given the age of the participants, we expect that this will be the last time we come together and the last time we will muster at Stirling Castle, our ancestral and spiritual home.”

“It’s a chance to reflect on what happened 50 years ago, an important part of the history of the Argylls.”

The highlight of the reunion weekend will be Saturday’s Muster by companies in Stirling Castle’s medieval courtyard, followed a service of commemoration at the Holy Rude Church, and a final march through the streets of Stirling to a celebratory lunch at the Golden Lion Hotel.

The event forms part of a celebratory summer for the famous Highland regiment, which this year marks the 70th Anniversary of HM The Queen’s appointment as Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment and Patron of the Regimental Association.

Stirling Castle is also the home of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, one of the UK’s most-visited regimental museums with its unique collection of militaria, art and artefacts.