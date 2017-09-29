Large-scale heroin dealer jailed

A drug dealer caught with over quarter of a million pounds worth of heroin has been jailed.

Darren Heeps was responsible for large-scale drugs supply in the Falkirk area, but was caught with the massive stash last year by police.

Officers from the Proactive CID executed a drugs warrant at a property in Church Place, Falkirk on December 12, 2016 and Heeps was found leaving the address in possession of a rucksack.

When the 29-year-old was searched a metal safe was found in the rucksack which contained 2.5 kilos of heroin worth £270,000.

A search of Heeps’ home resulted in £10,300 also being recovered and he was subsequently charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act before being convicted on September 1, 2017.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today (Friday) Darren Heeps was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Broadie from Forth Valley’s Proactive CID said: “Darren Heeps was found in possession of a significant quantity of heroin and cash, which demonstrated his involvement in the supply of drugs within Falkirk and the surrounding area.

“Thanks to vital intelligence from the local community we were able to carry out enforcement activity and ensure that heroin destined for distribution on our streets was seized before it could do untold harm.

“Tackling drug crime remains one of our top priorities within Forth Valley and whenever we receive information relating to ongoing offences of this nature, we will respond with all the appropriate resources to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you would like to report drug crime in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”