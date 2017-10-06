Larbert teenage boxing sensation shorlisted for national award

A teenage boxer who raised money for charity while fighting cancer is in the running for a national award.

Larbert’s Lee Welsh (13) has been nominated in the Against All Odds category in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons.

Lee was diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year and underwent intense chemotherapy. A video of him shadowboxing in hospital went viral and he was inundated with support.

Three weeks after being given the all-clear, Lee completed a mini mudder obstacle course to raise £4000 for another sick child. He also raised £1500 for the Les Hoey MBE Dream Maker Foundation.

He carried on boxing and has become East of Scotland Champion and Scottish Intermediate Champion.

In May, he won the Unsung Hero title at the Young Scot Awards. The Brave Britons winners will be revealed next week.