Larbert’s Lee is an unsung hero

A schoolboy from Larbert has been named Scotland’s Unsung Hero at a prestigious event which recognises inspirational youngsters.

Boxing hopeful Lee Welsh (12) took the title at the Young Scot Awards 2017 ceremony in Glasgow.

In January 2016, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – an aggressive form of cancer.

A pupil at Larbert High and a member of Jonesy’s Boxing Club in Plean, he spent weeks in hospital not knowing if his chemotherapy treatment would work.

Wanting to help the other young patients he met in hospital, Lee auctioned the memorabilia he’d been given by his sporting heroes.

Last year, three weeks after he was given the all-clear, Lee completed the Mini Mudder obstacle challenge and raised more than £4000.

With the support of mum Jane and dad Richard, along with sisters Hayley (21) and Amy (20), he continues to fundraise for the DreamMaker Foundation and Glasgow Children’s Hospital where he was treated.

Now in its twelfth year, the Young Scot Awards is Scotland’s biggest celebration of young people and honours the outstanding work they do across the country.

The awards were hosted by Edith Bowman and attended by famous faces with Lee receiving his award from X Factor performer Nicholas McDonald.

Speaking after the event, Lee said: “There are so many inspiring young people here tonight so it’s a real honour to have won this award. I can’t wait to do more for my sport but also help cancer wards too. This award will sit at the top of my trophy cabinet!”

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Congratulations to all the inspirational winners, finalists and nominees across Scotland. The quality of entries this year was absolutely outstanding and we were blown away by the incredible stories we’ve heard.”

Lauchlan Muir (12), a pupil at Bo’ness Public School, also made the final in the Young Hero category for his fundraising for Children in Need, just missing out on the accolade.