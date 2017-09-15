Larbert Pentecostal rebrands as Found

Larbert Pentecostal Church officially rebranded as The Found Church earlier this month.

The church, which is in its 95th year, has also become a public limited company by guarentee in a move to stay active and relevant in today’s society.

The launch day, which took place on September 3 at Larbert High School, saw celebrations for all ages. There was a sweet cart, photo opportunities, special coffee, a celebration cake, and a treasure hunt for the children.

The church’s creative team produced new media and the worship team led the congregation in inspired worship.

The day, which attracted over 300 people, also included Paul Reid from Northern Ireland as the main speaker.

Pastor Michael Rollo, who is pictured with wife Diane, said: “Paul pioneered and pastored a large church of over 1000 in Belfast. He also spoke at a leadership brunch on the Saturday morning, for our leaders and emerging leaders which we opened up to other church leaders in our community.

“The children were given helium filled balloons and every person who visited was given a celebration gift as a souvenir, with the new Church logo. Around 270 people came in the morning and just over 200 in the evening.”