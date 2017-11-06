Kittens left to die near cemetery

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a trio of kittens were discovered abandoned in a layby near a cemetery last week.

Peter Fleming SSPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre manager, said: “Three of the kittens were found in a layby next to the hills of Dunipace Cemetery on Larbert Road in Falkirk on Thursday, November 2.

“They’ve been named Cher, Dionne and Tai, and are very friendly and otherwise unharmed. The weather is turning colder and these kittens need plenty of warmth, food and water.

“Abandoning an animal is an offence, and in this circumstance we’re very lucky members of the public found these kittens before they could come to any harm.”

Anyone found guilty of abandoning an animal can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

If you have information regarding these kittens you should contact Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.