Keep homes safe on darker nights

Darker nights makes it easier for thieves to target properties police are warning ahead of the clocks going back an hour on Sunday.
Officers have issued advice on how to keep homes safe after dark which includes: ensuring all doors and windows are secure when you leave and when you go to bed and, if possible, use security lighting at the front and back of your property.
If you notice anything suspicious in your community, report it to police on 101.
