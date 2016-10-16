Justice Secretary demands ban on “white power” band

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has told the Herald he will everything in his power to stop a “white power” band coming to Scotland.

Mr Matheson, who is Justice Secretary, was reacting to news that the US thrash metal band Bound For Glory aim to play in Scotland on Saturday (October 22).

As reported in the Herald earlier today the anti-racism group Hope Not Fear claim to have proof that what was originally a gig planned for Edinbugh has now been “moved” to an unknown venue in Falkirk.

Mr Matheson has since contacted the Herald to speak in forthright terms of his loathing for the band and what they represent.

Police Scotland has said it is aware of the band, and is seeking details of exactly where and when the gig is planned to take place.

Police have also made a robust statement about the law relating to racial and other forms of hatred, and how these will be dealt with.

Mr Matheson told the Herald he was considering every option open to stop Bound for Glory “bringing their hatred to Scotland”.

He said: “The best approach would be to refuse this band entry to the UK, and I will be writing to the Home Secretary to ask that she consider this.

“I have also asked the Chief Constable to consider, with partners, powers available to stop this event happening. “There is no place for hatred of this kind in Scotland.”‎