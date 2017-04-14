Join in Falkirk’s Easter Egg Hunt

Families are being encouraged to take part in Falkirk’s first town centre Easter Egg Hunt – and help raise cash for a worthy cause

Retailers are working together to organise the event this Saturday, April 15, from 11am 4pm.

As well as discovering more about the town, those taking part will also be raising much-needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Once registered, children receive a wristband which grants free access to additional seasonal activities such as Easter crafts, a giant rabbit petting zoo and Alice in Wonderland’s Spring Garden.

Families can explore the town centre looking for ten giant eggs hidden in shop windows and local businesses will offer additional games and treats along the way.

If you find all 10 eggs, return your completed map hunt form to the competition box at the Howgate help desk for your chance to win one of the eggs on display. There will also be a number of fairground rides on the High Street which are not included in the entry fee.

To take part, simply register at the Howgate Help Desk on the day, entry is £3 per child or £5 for two children which goes directly to the hospice.