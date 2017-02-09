Jobs boost for Larbert firm

Larbert-based Webhelp is to create 150 new jobs by June to accommodate increased work for key client Sky – and all existing posts are safe.

The jobs boost is part of a complex revamp of Sky contracts which sees the firm lose part of its current work with the satellite and online services giant down south.

However at the same time it will be accelerating Sky-related work at its Larbert headquarters and taking on dozens of new employees in the coming months.

The company – which operates globally across a matrix of regional bases – has reaffirmed its confidence in the strength of the Larbert operation.

At the same time the company is renewing its sponsorship commitment to Falkirk FC.

Anton Manley, Webhelp’s chief operating officer for the UK, told the Falkirk Herald: “There are changes, certainly. but it amounts to great news for Falkirk because we’re actually increasing our Sky commitment here.

“This will mean building on the 750 people already working on Sky projects locally to 900 – and the only real concern at the moment is that this may put a little extra pressure on the car park.”

He added: “We’re very committed to Falkirk, and we’ve been delighted to renew our sponsorship commitment to Falkirk FC.

“The message we are sending out this week to Falkirk Herald readers is simply ‘we’re here to stay’.”