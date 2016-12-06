Jess Glynne announces Falkirk Stadium date

Chart star Jess Glynne’s only Scottish show will be right here in Falkirk next year after announcing a date at the Stadium.

Singer-songwriter Glynne will perform at the home of the Bairns, Falkirk FC, in the summer and will take to the stage on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Announcing the Scottish show, Glynne said: “Performing live to my fans is what I love to do. I always enjoy summer festivals so I am looking forward to heading to Falkirk in August.

“We’ll have a great time and I hope lots of my Scottish fans can come and join me.”

The show is being organised by concert promoter, LCC Live, which brought Sir Tom Jones and Rod Stewart to Falkirk in 2015 and 2014 respectively.

Glynne first rose to prominence as a featured vocalist Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award-winning single Rather Be, but has since gone on to become one of Britain’s best known singers in her own right.

She is only the second ever British female solo artist to have five number one singles with hits Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself, Hold My Hand, Rather Be (with Clean Bandit), My Love (with Route 94) and Not Letting Go (with Tinie Tempah).

Her debut album I Cry When I Laugh also went straight to number one in August 2015.

Falkirk FC director Andy Thomson said: “It’s great to be back hosting another live show in partnership with LCC Live. And, we’re back with a bang for 2017.

“Jess Glynne is an amazing artist so we’re looking forward to welcoming her to the football club in the summer. It will be great for Falkirk.”

The one-off Scottish show in Falkirk in 2017 follows last summer’s festival tour which saw Glynne perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury and T in the Park.

She has also just completed an arena tour of the UK.

Carlie Davidson of LCC Live said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be back at Falkirk Football Stadium and to be welcoming the wonderful Jess Glynne.

“She has the most sensational voice which, paired with her catchy melodies, will ensure a superb night of dancing and singing.

“Jess Glynne has secured great chart success and is always a popular artist at summer festivals so we expect tickets to be in high demand. Fans had best be quick when tickets go on sale on Friday.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 9) and are available at www.ticketline.co.uk on 0844 888 9991, or in person from Falkirk Football Stadium ticket office.