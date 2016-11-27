Janie’s hair-raising moment for charity

Doubting her colleagues’ fundraising abilities proved the wrong move for Janie Orr.

The manager of the Boots store in Grangemouth said the 13 stores in the Falkirk and Stirling area would never reach their £15,000 target for Children in Need.

But when they surpassed it she was forced to stick to her promise to have her head shaved for the popular charity.

Her appointment with the clippers took place last Friday in the Central Retail Park store in Falkirk where she was cheered on by staff and customers.