Jake could be your perfect pal

Happy Staffie Jake is currently kicking his heels in West Calder Dogs Trust and wants to move in with a new owner.

The five-year-old bull terrier can be a bit sensitive at times so he hopes to land lucky in a quiet, adults only household. Jake loves going for walks, playing with his toys and is a keen traveller in the car.

He can be wary of other animals, so he has to be the only pet in the house and requires access to a secure garden that will allow him to find confidence in his own surroundings once he is settled. If you think you can offer Jake a home call the trust on 01506 873459.