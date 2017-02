Bonnybridge man Jason Clark has been jailed for attacking a woman and causing damage to property.

The 28-year-old, of Ure Crescent, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where he admitted assaulting the woman by pushing her to her injury on November 26, 2015, and, during the same incident, also striking a door with a stone, damaging a pane of glass.

Sheriff Derek Livingston jailed him for four months.