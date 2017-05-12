It’s ‘war without tears’ at Graeme High School

War, in all its gory pageantry, is the theme of Saturday’s major hobby show at Falkirk’s Graeme High School – the venue for Carronade 2017.

Run by Falkirk and District Wargaming Club the annual display of games which recreate the tactics used in pivotal battles of the past has quietly become one of the top shows of its kind in the UK.

Players assume the role of generals and use sometimes complex sets of wargame rules to pit their wits against opponents in periods ranging from ancient Rome to the Napoleonic Wars – and modern conflicts too.

Only one other show in Scotland – Claymore, staged in Edinburgh in August – comes close to the Falkirk event in scale.

Besides the displays are a large assortment of traders from all over the UK, retailing goods normally only available by mail order.

Their wares range from a vast assortment of metal miniatures to specialist military books.

More than 35 clubs from Scotland and the north of England will be staging individual games, some of which are public participation contests using simple battle rules designed to let newcomers to the hobby try their skill.

The day begins at the Callender Road school at 1oam, and admission is £2.50, or £1.5o for over-60’s and under-16’s.

The name of the show takes its name from a unique type of naval cannon once manufactured at the Carron Iron Works for Nelson’s navy.