It’s just what the doctor ordered

Kind-hearted staff and shoppers helped brighten Christmas for patients in Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s children’s ward.

Thanks to a fundraiser organsied by MP Locums in Polmont and donations received at the Howgate Shopping Centre, Santa was able to pop in and hand over some early gifts.

The idea was the brainchild of Amy Clark, a trainee recruitment consultant with the firm based at Haypark Business Centre. She organised a bake sale and prize raffle, while the organisers of a Christmas Fair in the centre also handed over some of the cash raised.

Along with colleagues, she used the money to buy toys for the young patients.

When they visited last week, Amy and Claire Douglas, senior recruitment consultant, were accompanied by Margaret Foy, the Howgate’s marking manager, the shopping centre’s mascot, Howie, who also brought along gifts, and Santa Claus.

Amy said: “The thought of children being in a hospital over the Christmas period really struck a chord, the staff there do so much already to try and make them feel at home and comfortable and we want to help them make this a really special time of year for the ward too.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us to hopefully make this a better Christmas for the children.”